PPRO Reacts After Twitter User Said Dogs Won’t Survive A Night In A Lagos Cell That He Shared Online

Muyiwa Adejobi, the public relations officer of the Nigerian Police force has reacted after a Twitter user claimed that dogs won’t survive a night at a Lagos cell that he posted online

It all started after the police public relations officer took to his Twitter page to share a picture of a cell where some people are kept in Lagos

The Police Public relations officer posted the picture online to explain that the Lagos state CP, Owohunwa paid an unexpected visit to the cell

In the picture that he shared, the CP could be seen and the picture has been generating lots of comments

See the picture here

After seeing the post, a Twitter user said that dogs won’t even survive a night in the cell

Reacting to the comment, Muyiwa Adejobi said that the Twitter user should not be myopic in his reasoning and expressions because he already stated in his post that the visit was an “unexpected” one

See the conversation between them here

Finesthandwriting (

)