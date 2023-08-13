NEWS

PPRO Reacts After A Twitter User Told Him That His Dream Is To Become A Police Officer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

The police public relations officer, DSP Muyiwa Adejobi has reacted after a Twitter user told him that his dream is to become a police officer

In a post that the police public relations officer made on his official Twitter page on Sunday, he responded to the post of the Twitter user and his comment generated some reactions

The Twitter user had started the conversation by saying that his dream is to become an officer and that he had applied many times in the past

” My dream is to be a Police or other parliamilitry. I have applied PC many times now ” he wrote

Replying to his tweet, the police public relations officer said that he should count on the almighty God because he is the only one who can do it for him

He wrote ” Count on him “

Kindly read the conversation between them below

What are your thoughts on this article

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Dress Like A Queen To Sunday Service With These Elegant And Fashionable Africa Prints.

2 mins ago

The Results Of The Last Election Were Clear Indications That Nigerians Are Fed Up With APC- Pastor Bakare

13 mins ago

Tinubu: Harvest from the Wisdom Of Nigeria’s Former Presidents in dealing with Niger crisis- Sule Lamido

21 mins ago

A Pastor’s Wife Said I Don’t Think My Husband Is A Christian – Pastor Fatoyinbo Shares

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button