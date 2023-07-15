“Power Is Transient” —Bwala Reacts As He Shares A Video Of Buhari While He Was President And After

Nigerian lawyer and former spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, shared on his Twitter handle a 1-minute video that revealed the life of the Nigerian immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, during the time he was in office as president and after he left office.

In the first 30 seconds of the video, the former president was seen walking down the street of his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, with much prestige, maximum protocol, and heavily armed security forces; however, in the latter 30 seconds of the video, he was seen taking a casual walk on the same street, but this time with only a few aides. He was greeted by Daura residents, who took photos and videos of him as children ran after him.

Daniel Bwala reacted to this event, saying, “Power is transient,” because according to him, the prestigious lifestyle of the former president while he was in office has abruptly reduced to a minimum since he left office.

However, reports have revealed that this is not the first time the former president will be seen taking a stroll in his hometown, Daura, after leaving office.

Power is transient pic.twitter.com/972HwjYdhe — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) July 14, 2023

