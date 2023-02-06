NEWS

Power Is Coming to An End, Buhari Will Know That Loyalists To Throne Aren’t Loyalists To King- Shehu

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s term was about to expire on his verified Twitter account.

In May, President Muhammadu Buhari’s term will come to an end. The winner of the 2018 presidential election will thereafter take over the reins of the executive branch. However, the contentious Shehu Sani recently asserted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was nearing its conclusion.

Shehu Sani stated, “President Buhari would now understand that those who were faithful to the throne were distinct from those who were loyal to the King. Shehu Sani said the following in his statement:

President Buhari will understand this now that he is aware that those who are loyal to the throne are not those who are loyal to the King. Power will soon come to an end.

