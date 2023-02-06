This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Power Is Coming to An End, Buhari Will Know That Loyalists To Throne Aren’t Loyalists To King- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say power is coming to an end for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari will be coming to an end by May when he will be handing over power to the next President who come out victoriously from the Presidential election that is around the corner.

However, the outspoken Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, saying power was coming to an end for President Muhammadu Buhari.

On that note, Shehu Sani said President Buhari will now know that loyalists to the throne were not loyalists to the King.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“Power is coming to an end; President Buhari will now know that loyalists to the throne are not loyalists to the King.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think there is a reason behind this? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news

News )

