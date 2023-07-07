Poverty, Ignorance Responsible For Bandits Actions – Senator Yerima

According to Channels Television, Ahmad Sani Yerima, a former Governor of Zamfara State, has stated that individuals engaging in banditry do so due to poverty and ignorance.

This follows his earlier remarks in which he asked the Federal Government to engage in negotiations with bandits in order to end the abductions, killings, and incursions affecting portions of the North.

Senator Yerima stated on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday that appropriate education would have deterred them (the bandits) from indulging in the heinous deed in the first place.

The former Senate Deputy Minority Leader further argued that past governments had failed to address the bandits’ situation.

He said, “No educated person, Christian, Muslim, Jew, or Hindu, in his right mind, with something to do and no poverty problem, will take up arms and kill an innocent person. Poverty and ignorance are the two most serious issues confronting these individuals.

“Previously, several state governments neglected them, and the cattle trails and forest reserves left for them were taken over by farmers.”

