Potential Lineup Strategies for Manchester United for the 2023-24 Season
As the 2023–24 Premier League season approaches, Manchester United fans are eagerly anticipating how their team will shape up under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag. With a mix of established stars and exciting young talents, the Red Devils have several lineup options that could define their campaign. Let’s explore three potential ways Manchester United could line up this season:
1. The Dynamic 4-3-3 Formation:
Formation: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Casemiro
Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Antony
This formation maximises attacking prowess while maintaining a solid midfield base. Bruno Fernandes operates as a creative force in midfield, with Mason Mount and Casemiro providing stability and defensive cover. The front three consist of Marcus Rashford and Antony, flanking the deadly Rasmus Hojlund. The full-backs contribute to attacking play, offering width and support to the wingers.
2. The Versatile 3-4-1-2 Formation:
Formation: 3-4-1-2
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane
Midfielders: Diogo Dalot, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Jadon Sancho
Attacking Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford
This formation adds tactical flexibility and defensive solidity. The midfield duo of Mount and Eriksen offers a strong foundation, while the wing-backs, Dalot and Sancho, contribute to both defence and attack. Bruno Fernandes plays behind the two forwards, acting as the link between midfield and attack. Hojlund and Rashford provide a potent strike partnership.
3. The Balanced 4-2-3-1 Formation:
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Tyrell Malacia
Central Midfielders: Casemiro, Mason Mount
Attacking Midfielders: Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford
Forward: Rasmus Hojlund
This formation maintains a strong midfield presence while deploying an attacking trio behind Rasmus Hojlund. The central midfield partnership of Mount and Casemiro ensures control and stability. Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford operate as a creative trio behind Hojlund, providing fluidity in attack.
