Potential Lineup Strategies for Manchester United for the 2023-24 Season

As the 2023–24 Premier League season approaches, Manchester United fans are eagerly anticipating how their team will shape up under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag. With a mix of established stars and exciting young talents, the Red Devils have several lineup options that could define their campaign. Let’s explore three potential ways Manchester United could line up this season:

1. The Dynamic 4-3-3 Formation:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Casemiro

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Antony

This formation maximises attacking prowess while maintaining a solid midfield base. Bruno Fernandes operates as a creative force in midfield, with Mason Mount and Casemiro providing stability and defensive cover. The front three consist of Marcus Rashford and Antony, flanking the deadly Rasmus Hojlund. The full-backs contribute to attacking play, offering width and support to the wingers.

2. The Versatile 3-4-1-2 Formation:

Formation: 3-4-1-2

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Diogo Dalot, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Jadon Sancho

Attacking Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford

This formation adds tactical flexibility and defensive solidity. The midfield duo of Mount and Eriksen offers a strong foundation, while the wing-backs, Dalot and Sancho, contribute to both defence and attack. Bruno Fernandes plays behind the two forwards, acting as the link between midfield and attack. Hojlund and Rashford provide a potent strike partnership.

3. The Balanced 4-2-3-1 Formation:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Tyrell Malacia

Central Midfielders: Casemiro, Mason Mount

Attacking Midfielders: Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

Forward: Rasmus Hojlund

This formation maintains a strong midfield presence while deploying an attacking trio behind Rasmus Hojlund. The central midfield partnership of Mount and Casemiro ensures control and stability. Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford operate as a creative trio behind Hojlund, providing fluidity in attack.

