Positives For Arsenal Despite a 2-2 Draw With Fulham

Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Fulham might have left fans disappointed, but amidst the frustration, there were significant positives to take away from the game. Joao Palhinha’s late equaliser denied the Gunners victory, but the performance showcased two standout aspects that bode well for Arsenal’s ambitions this season. In this article, we delve into the positives that emerged from the draw at the Emirates Stadium.

1. Eddie Nketiah’s Impact:

Amidst the battle for supremacy in the attacking lineup, Eddie Nketiah has emerged as a beacon of promise for Arsenal. Playing as a backup to Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah has showcased his scoring prowess by finding the net twice in three games. His contribution off the bench has added a dimension of unpredictability to Arsenal’s attack.

Nketiah’s ability to read the game, time his runs, and exploit spaces has created headaches for opposing defenders. His recent goal, a result of a sublime cross from Vieira, epitomises his movement within the penalty area. At just 24 years old, Nketiah’s burgeoning talent is bound to play a pivotal role as Arsenal aims for silverware this season.

2. Chances of Creation:

Despite the draw, Arsenal’s offensive dominance was evident through their chance creation. The statistics reveal a tale of Arsenal’s control in the game, with 11 shots on target compared to Fulham’s 3. Additionally, Arsenal amassed an expected goal of over 3, a stark contrast to Fulham’s 0.46.

The Gunners’ ability to create high-quality opportunities demonstrated their attacking intent. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, and Kai Havertz were presented with chances that, though not converted, showcased their potential impact. Mikel Arteta’s side’s prowess in generating chances is a positive aspect that lays the foundation for future success.

Imjohn (

)