NEWS

Portfolios: I would have told Tinubu to avoid giving former Governors ministries to head – Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy at the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has expressed his thoughts on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of ministers. During an interview on Silverbird TV, Baba-Ahmed stated that if given the chance, he would advise the President to avoid appointing former Governors to head ministries and to increase appointments based on merit rather than patronage.

In response to a question about whether he believes the President’s new ministers and their portfolios are suitable for Nigeria, Baba-Ahmed mentioned that the appointments were just made and that time will reveal their effectiveness.

He suggested that the President should set benchmarks for the ministers to meet and lead by example. He also highlighted the need for merit-based appointments and avoiding patronage in order to effectively govern a country facing significant challenges.

Click here for the video

Additionally, he shared his view that former Governors should not be assigned ministries to lead. Drawing from his experience as an old permanent secretary, he explained that Governors are accustomed to handling large budgets, and when they are given ministerial roles, they might consider it a minor assignment to pass the time. This sentiment, he noted, has been observed when Presidents have appointed Governors to head ministries in the past.

02free (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu: You Will Not Only Fight Niger, You’ll Fight Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso And Chad-Usman Bugaje

8 mins ago

I Told Aregbesola That Mega Schools Require A Lot Of Infrastructure, But He Didn’t Listen – Dipo Eluwole

11 mins ago

N5B Palliatives: Organize Labor Did Calculation On N5B & Observed It Was N1500 Per Person- Daniel Bwala

21 mins ago

Kenneth Okonkwo reacts as Tinubu fails to swear in ministers, 48hrs after allocating portfolios

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button