Portfolios: Alake manning solid minerals & Keyamo as Aviation minister came as a surprise- Onyekpere

Following the allocation of portfolios to the ministerial nominees that will work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere has said allocating the ministry of solid minerals to Dele Alake and the ministry of ation to Festus Keyamo came as a surprise to him.

Mr Onyekpere who spoke on Channels TV said Alake has always been known about information and strategy while Keyamo has always been known to be lawyer.

Speaking when asked how many of the ministerial portfolios came as a surprise to him, Mr Onyekpere said,

“So many of them. You have a Dele Alake who is always about information and strategy, manning solid minerals. Maybe the president wants to get the resources from the solid minerals into the federation account. And of course you have a Festus Keyamo coming into ation when all we knew about him was his lawyering role and of course his propaganda in the APC machinery for the 2023 elections. I mean there are so many of them where you could just mention the portfolios that were assigned to them.”

(From 1:03)

