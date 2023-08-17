Portfolio: What Tinubu is saying in South-South is as if He’s addressing Wike And Asari Dokubo – Mahdi Shehu

Mahdi Shehu, a political activist, said that what Tinubu gave to south-south in the ministerial portfolios is as if he is addressing Nyesom Wike and Asari Dokubo.

Mahdi Shehu made the statement in an interview with Arise during the day program when he was reacting to the ministerial portfolio by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shehu said that Tinubu acted the same way, style like his predecessor, Buhari. He said but he expected that given the type of controversies leading to his emergence, he will factor that and act differently.

Shehu claimed that what Tinubu gave to southwest is like we have ‘Oduduwa’ republic in the making. He gave example that Southwest has Ministry of Transportation, Health, Communication, Finance, Petroleum etc. He said it is a matter of Buhari’s ‘insensitivity’ repeated. He said it was not the same for the southeast.

Shehu said what Tinubu gave to Southeast is like what is in Mathew 15:26-28 which talks about “feeding on crumbs that fall from table.” He said Southeast was given crumbs and that putting together all the ministries they get, it is not up to Nigeria authority port.

Shehu went further that south-south scenario is different from southeast. He said it’s like Tinubu saying to south-south, Mark 1: 11 which says,

“You are my sons, who I love, in whom I’m well pleased. As if he (Tinubu) is addressing Wike and addressing Asari Dokubo”

(10:05)

pecial (

)