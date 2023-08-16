NEWS

Portfolio: Reactions Trail Keyamo’s Tweet After Tinubu Appointed Him As Minister Of Aviation

Festus Keyamo, a former minister of state for labour and employment and a member of the Tinubu Shettima presidential campaign committee, has spoken out after his appointment as the minister of ation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The fact that the portfolio list of every nominee for a minister appeared online on Wednesday and has since attracted a lot of comments is no longer news.

The president selected himself as the minister of petroleum and Nyesome Ezenwa Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, as the minister for the Federal Capital Territory. However, he nominated the previous state minister to the position of ation minister.

However, his fans have responded in a variety of ways to his selection.

He responded by thanking the president in a message on his verified Twitter account.

He said that he will not let the president down.

Social media users have, however, responded in certain ways.

Please read a couple of them below.

