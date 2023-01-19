PORT HARCOURT EXPLOSION: Atiku stands with APC, says Elections are not do-or-die.

The former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in forthcoming Presidential Election has condemned the explosion that rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Port Harcourt today 19th January, 2023. He said there shouldn’t be place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in the coming elections, saying elections are not do-or-die affair but an avenue to reinforce our belief in democracy.

H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said via his twitter handle @atiku. “There should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election. We’ve already committed to that in the peace pact we all signed up to. Elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce our belief in democracy through our leadership choices via adult suffrage.”

“We had complained about the violence that had been visited on our party in some states because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities were not brought to book. Our worst fears have now manifested with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt. It stands condemned. Elections and the choices we make should be about the BALLOT and not the BULLET.” Atiku tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Atiku conclusively tweets that “On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery. I equally call on security agencies to ensure that those behind this dastardly act, including their promoters, are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to copycats who may be emboldened to thread this same anti-democratic path.”

Content created and supplied by: Phredo (via 50minds

News )

