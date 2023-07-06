Population Commission Speaks On New Census Date

⁣President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally announce new dates for the postponed national population and housing census.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, stated this on Thursday while briefing State House reporters after leading a delegation to brief the president at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the president has received the commission’s report and is expected to analyse it before deciding when the nationwide exercise would take place.

The NPC boss also suggested that the commission might need to make additional requests for financial support, stating that the longer the exercise was postponed, the more probable it was that the commission’s financial requirements would increase.

Although we are not at all stuck, he has given us the courage and the motivation to step up our preparation. “We briefed him fully on the level of our preparedness, the outcomes that we envision, and I’ll like to say that Mr. President has graciously approved to support the Commission in the conduct of the census and our preparatory activities. According to Daily trust.

So, he continued, “we’ll continue our preparations and we’ll hear from him eventually, the date that the census will take place because we made a submission to him that he will study before getting back to us. But as for the assurance of support, he has given that to us and we are extremely grateful for this for also realising the importance of data for the purpose of national planning and development.

