Popular Isese activist remanded in prison for defaming Emir of Ilorin, others

A popular devotee and activist of the Yoruba Isese Festival who goes by the name, Adegbola Abdulazeez (A.k.a. Talọlọrun – Who is God?) is currently in police custody for an alleged defamation against the Emir of Ilorin, among other offences.

According to Punch papers, Mr. Talọlọrun was arrested on Wednesday, August 16 in Ibadan from where he was later taken to a police station in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Punch’s report also revealed that Mr. Talọlọrun has been charged to court, a situation that made him to call for support from his fellow Isese devotees. His call for support was was brought the news to light.

The alleged defamation and consequent arrest came as ripple effects of the rift between African religious worshipers and the Muslim community in Ilorin, Kwara State. The disagreement started when the traditional devotees shared flyers of their upcoming Isese Festival which they intended to celebrate in the state.

Unfortunately, the neighboring Muslim community kicked against such event, and with the support of their traditional ruler, the preparations and event were halted till date.

Meanwhile, the Isese devotees have charged the Muslim community to court including their Emir. It is in the event of this court case that Mr. Talọlọrun was accused of making derogatory comments against the Emir, and as a result, got arrested and charged to court.

Statement by a cleric who was present during court hearing on the case on Thursday reads, “Talolorun believes he knows it all. Our Emir and every other leader are not to be disrespected. This needs to be curtailed,”

Abdulkadir Ademola Ajasa, a lawyer who also spoke after the court session maintained that the reason for Mr. Talọlọru’s arrest is basically not because of Isese. He said he was arrested because he defamed characters from the Muslim community. He also recalled that Mr. Talọlọrun had in the past burnt a copy of Quran publicly, an action Mr. Ajasa termed atrocious and capable of causing religious crisis if not properly handled.

