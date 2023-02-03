Popular influencer dumps Peter Obi, backs Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fans of a Tweeter celebrity known as Chris were thrown into confusion following recent tweets from him.

The influencer took to his Twitter handle to announce that he is no longer supporting Mr Peter Obi for President. The decision shocked many of his followers who have threatened to unfollow him.

According to Chris, his decision to join the Tinubu camp was because of his boss Governor Wike. Chris maintained that he is totally loyal to the governor and wherever he leads he will follow.

He has been sharing posts on his Twitter handle, praising Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the APC presidential candidate.

Recall that Governor Wike declined to name the presidential candidate he is now supporting following rift with his party’s presidential candidate.

However, his critics think that Wike is supporting Tinubu because most of his loyalists have now switched from supporting the Labour Party candidate to supporting Chief Tinubu got President.

