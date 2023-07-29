NEWS

Popular Actress, Biola Adebayo Flaunts Her Cute Baby In Adorable Pictures Online

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actress, Biola Adebayo better known by her stage name as Biola Eyin Oka has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures as she flaunted her cute baby.The caring mother and her cute son were seen in the adorable pictures having lovely moments together as they rocked beautiful different matching outfits together. Biola looks so beautiful, attractive, and gorgeous in her lovely hairstyles and makeup, as she posed on camera with her baby.

Biola Ayomide Adebayo is a fantastic Nollywood actress, Filmmaker, Wife, Mother, Movie producer, Entrepreneur, Brand ambassador, TV presenter,and Brand influencer with about 1,600,000 followers. She is a talented actress with good acting skills. She is skilful, intelligent, versatile, and exceptionally good at delivery of roles accorded her. Biola has featured in several Yoruba films and has also produced a number of movies to her credit.

These adorable pictures shared has made Tope Alabi, Bimpe Oyebade, fans, and followers commented.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘I will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party’ – Col. Chinyere Obi

4 mins ago

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

6 mins ago

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

15 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button