NEWS

Popular Actor, Ken Erics Shares A Throwback Picture Of His 1st Acting Class With Sam Dede As A Young Actor.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 378 1 minute read

A popular Nollywood actor, Ekenedilichukwu Ugochukwu Eric Nwenweh better known as Ken Erics has taken people back to his journey as a young actor, as he shared a throwback picture with a veteran actor, Sam Dede.

The talented actor posted a picture of himself with other young actors, with the legendary Sam Dede, revealing it was his first acting class with the latter from many years ago.

Ken Erics could be seen in the picture sitting right beside Sam Dede in the second row in the picture, as he asked people to identify him among the people in the picture, which they did easily.

Ken Erics is an award-winning actor, who has been in the industry for many years. The 38-year-old started acting in 2001, as an undergraduate, and has gone ahead to build a name for himself in the industry. He has starred in many movies over the years, working with top actors.

Entgists (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 378 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

People Should Stop Looking For Tinubu’s Failure Just Because They Want To Celebrate It —Asari Dokubo

3 mins ago

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

14 mins ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

16 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button