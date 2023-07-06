Popular Actor, Ken Erics Shares A Throwback Picture Of His 1st Acting Class With Sam Dede As A Young Actor.

A popular Nollywood actor, Ekenedilichukwu Ugochukwu Eric Nwenweh better known as Ken Erics has taken people back to his journey as a young actor, as he shared a throwback picture with a veteran actor, Sam Dede.

The talented actor posted a picture of himself with other young actors, with the legendary Sam Dede, revealing it was his first acting class with the latter from many years ago.

Ken Erics could be seen in the picture sitting right beside Sam Dede in the second row in the picture, as he asked people to identify him among the people in the picture, which they did easily.

Ken Erics is an award-winning actor, who has been in the industry for many years. The 38-year-old started acting in 2001, as an undergraduate, and has gone ahead to build a name for himself in the industry. He has starred in many movies over the years, working with top actors.

