‘Poor people are set up, most dangerous people’ – Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the controversial cleric from the Omega Fire Ministry, has stirred up a debate by describing poor people as the most dangerous individuals in the world. Suleman expressed his concern that many of those who have launched attacks against him are often individuals from lower economic backgrounds.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Suleman made these remarks in a video posted on his Facebook page, which seems to have been recorded during one of his Sunday church services. He expressed his belief that poor people have the potential to be dangerous due to their circumstances.

According to Suleman, he possesses the power to bring about the downfall of any poor person who provokes him, but he refrains from doing so because he believes that God also has the power to bring him down. He cited a divine covenant he has with wealth, which encourages him to be kind to the poor.

Suleman reflected, “The people that have come after me in this life are all poor people. And I have been wondering what I have done. When somebody is calling out my name on social media, go and check, it’s the poor.”

He went on to explain that he doesn’t target poor individuals in his confrontations because doing so could result in divine retribution. He emphasized that his hands are tied in such situations, suggesting that he is cautious about taking action against the less fortunate.

Apostle Johnson Suleman’s statement has sparked discussions about the dynamics between wealth, power, and societal status, prompting questions about the role of economic disparity in shaping people’s actions and reactions.

