This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Poor implementation of naira redesign sign of sabotage – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Thursday met with bank managers, representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, security agencies and other stakeholders for an interactive session in an effort to find lasting solution to the suffering faced by citizens as a result of shortage of new naira notes and unending queues in banks.

This was said in a statement given to journalists on Friday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

Anwar claims that the meeting took place at Africa House, Government House, Kano, and that the governor referred to the shoddy way the naira redesign strategy was being implemented as “a sign of sabotage.”

“The policy is sound, but the timing and execution are both problematic. Anwar cited Ganduje as stating, “The poor implementation is either a display of incapacity or as an indication of sabotage.

In addition, Ganduje said that the implementation was intended to undermine democracy and create widespread uncertainty rather than to advance economic progress.

“Our main concern and issue is how the policy will be implemented. not the regulation itself. Before you get to the implementation stage, you need to engage with stakeholders and educate the public if you want to enact such a policy.

As a leader, you must evaluate a variety of factors before implementing any policy. The populace is in pain.

Without adequate preparation, a policy cannot be successfully implemented. If you wish to implement this type of policy, you need powerful institutions.

He reaffirmed that the Kano State Government will keep fighting to ensure that the new naira policy was implemented properly.

“It’s likely that the individuals who are the subject of the ineffective application of this legislation are not even in need like other residents.” To alleviate this suffering that our people are going through, something must be done.

We are making the necessary preparations to start delivering palliatives once more since we are dealing with what I now refer to as COVID-23.

Additionally, he said that as long as people are struggling, the state government would provide free transportation to important locations around the state by flooding the roads with buses.

Content created and supplied by: Afeezoladiti (via 50minds

News )

#Poor #implementation #naira #redesign #sign #sabotage #GandujePoor implementation of naira redesign sign of sabotage – Ganduje Publish on 2023-02-10 16:58:05