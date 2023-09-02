NEWS

Poor Governance Is Responsible For Kidnapping, Banditry In The North-West’ -VP Kashim Shettima

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

According to the Vanguard paper, Vice President Kashim Shettima, while hosting the Coalition of Northern States’ Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (CONSCCIMA) at the presidential villa in Abuja, expressed his view that poor governance is the root cause of kidnapping and banditry in the north-western geopolitical zone. Shettima emphasized the need for a re-assessment and re-engineering of the region’s affairs to facilitate accelerated development.

The north-west region comprises seven states: Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina. However, Sokoto, Katsina, and Zamfara have experienced high levels of banditry, leading to kidnappings and fatalities among residents.

In his statement, Shettima asserted, “Stakeholders across the entire north must re-evaluate the state of affairs in the region and establish platforms for re-engineering our society. Poor governance is the root cause of kidnapping and banditry in the north-west. Therefore, it is crucial for the north to embark on strategic and structural reforms to promote development.”

squareblogge (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Only String Holding PDP Together Is The Hope That Atiku May be Asked To Go For A Rerun’ -Fayose

2 mins ago

Gov Eno urges Nigerians to embrace farming as solution to subsidy removal

6 mins ago

The Idea That What Happened In Gabon Is An Overthrow Of Democracy Is Unacceptable To Me’ -Odinkalu

11 mins ago

Buhari’s Govt Printed Over N22Trillion & Poured It Into The System Without Backing It Up – Soludo

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button