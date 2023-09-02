Poor Governance Is Responsible For Kidnapping, Banditry In The North-West’ -VP Kashim Shettima

According to the Vanguard paper, Vice President Kashim Shettima, while hosting the Coalition of Northern States’ Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (CONSCCIMA) at the presidential villa in Abuja, expressed his view that poor governance is the root cause of kidnapping and banditry in the north-western geopolitical zone. Shettima emphasized the need for a re-assessment and re-engineering of the region’s affairs to facilitate accelerated development.

The north-west region comprises seven states: Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina. However, Sokoto, Katsina, and Zamfara have experienced high levels of banditry, leading to kidnappings and fatalities among residents.

In his statement, Shettima asserted, “Stakeholders across the entire north must re-evaluate the state of affairs in the region and establish platforms for re-engineering our society. Poor governance is the root cause of kidnapping and banditry in the north-west. Therefore, it is crucial for the north to embark on strategic and structural reforms to promote development.”

