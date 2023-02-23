This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Polls: Why INEC won’t transmit raw election figures — Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, “has given an explanation for why the commission will not, as usual, electronically transmit the results of the Saturday poll.”

Yakubu stated that, “Presiding Officers would prefer to be compelled to use the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) to photograph the result sheets of each polling location and upload them to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) for Nigerians.”

He claims that, “as raw data is more susceptible to hacking, it was decided not to transmit raw figures electronically in order to prevent the likelihood of system tampering.”

In his words, “The BVAS checks that the cards provided by the Commission and submitted by the voter are real and the voter is authenticated using the fingerprints and, where it failed, the faces. The voter is not permitted to cast a ballot if one of these two requirements is met. That concerns the law.”

According to him, “Once the procedure at the polling unit is over, the BVAS will take a picture of the polling unit result and upload it to what we call the INEC Result Viewing Portal, where citizens can view polling unit level results as the procedures are finished at the polling unit level.”

He further stated, “The fact that we are not sending raw data for compilation makes our actions different from what Kenya did in 2015.”

“Like any new technology, it will first create its own difficulties. The BVAS fared admirably in the most recent elections in Osun and Ekiti. The equipment is being used for national elections for the first time, though. We ran a simulated accreditation process, and we have addressed some of the concerns that arose.”

So, “we are optimistic that the machines will operate effectively on Saturday.”

