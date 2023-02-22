NEWS

Polls: UK to imposes visa ban on politicians inciting electoral violence

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Polls: UK to imposes visa ban on politicians inciting electoral violence

The United Kingdom, UK, has declared that the country will impose visa restrictions on any politician who incite electoral violence during the 2023 Nigerian general elections (Vanguard).

(Left) UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

The UK, which made this declaration recently through its High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, declared; “… We will refuse them (Nigerian Politicians who incite electoral violence) a visa to travel to the UK. We also have other sanctions under human rights. We are watching closely and it is not targeted at any political party or individual, but can be applied to anyone.” 

Referenced report.

Laing, who noted that the United Kingdom, through the threat of visa ban to erring politicians, was playing its part in the promotion and support of the growth of democracy in Nigeria, went further to encourage Nigerians to come out en – masse to vote their preferred candidates in the general elections.

According to her, “everyone has a stake in a peaceful and credible election …”

What do you think about this? Will this visa ban threat help to ensure violence free election in the 2023 polls? Comment below.

Images: Vanguard 

Content created and supplied by: INNOCESSON (via 50minds
News )

#Polls #imposes #visa #ban #politicians #inciting #electoral #violencePolls: UK to imposes visa ban on politicians inciting electoral violence Publish on 2023-02-22 08:01:34



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Came To You To Nominate A VP For Me Like I Did To You In 2015 But You Said No— Tinubu Tells Buhari

50 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Describes Wike As Coward, Labour Party Will Win Lagos—Datti Baba-Ahmed

10 mins ago

2023: What Buhari Said To Me After I Won APC Primaries That Made Me Pick Shettima -Tinubu Reveals

20 mins ago

It would have been better for you to support Obi, than supporting Ahmad for presidency- Onoh to Kalu

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button