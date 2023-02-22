Polls: UK to imposes visa ban on politicians inciting electoral violence

The United Kingdom, UK, has declared that the country will impose visa restrictions on any politician who incite electoral violence during the 2023 Nigerian general elections (Vanguard).

(Left) UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

The UK, which made this declaration recently through its High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, declared; “… We will refuse them (Nigerian Politicians who incite electoral violence) a visa to travel to the UK. We also have other sanctions under human rights. We are watching closely and it is not targeted at any political party or individual, but can be applied to anyone.”

Laing, who noted that the United Kingdom, through the threat of visa ban to erring politicians, was playing its part in the promotion and support of the growth of democracy in Nigeria, went further to encourage Nigerians to come out en – masse to vote their preferred candidates in the general elections.

According to her, “everyone has a stake in a peaceful and credible election …”

