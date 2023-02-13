This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Polls that projected Peter Obi as the likely winner of 2023 Elections

Peter Obi is one of the 3 contenders in the Nigerian 2023 General election. He came into the picture as a third force after he left PDP to Join Labour party few months ago. Many people initially wrote him off because they felt it will be impossible to win any Presidential election outside PDP and APC. However Obi has gained a lot of unexpected traction and momentum in the past few weeks. This may be due to the fact that a lot of Nigerian youths are solidly behind him. Many credible election polls has also projected Peter Gregory Obi to be the likely winner of 2023 Presidential election.

Election polls are not foolproof because of the untruthful nature of some respondents. Some of the voters may still be undecided about who to vote for. However despite all the inefficiencies, election polls can still serve as a likely pointer of future occurrences.

It is also used in developed countries like America, Britain, Canada etc. Election poll is a process of deploying surveys or polls in the election year to focus on issues prioritized by people, analyze engagement of people in the elections, understand what people think of the electoral candidates, and to whom people will favor on voting day. Some of election polls that has projected Peter as the likely winner of 2023 election include:

ANAP Foundation: Anap Foundation is a non-profit organisation that is committed to promoting good governance. The president of foundation is Mr Atedo Peterside. According to results from new poll that they released to the public, Obi was predicted to be the winner of 2023 elections. Chief Bola Tinubu was the first runner up while Atiku Abubakar came third.

Bloomberg News: Obi emerged as the people’s favorite in a poll that was commissioned Bloomberg news. The pre-election poll conducted by Premise Data Corp for the organization. 66% of the total respondents named Obi as their preferred candidate.

Nextier: Nextier SPD is an African-based international development consulting firm. Labour Party’s Presidential aspirant also won with a margin of 37%. According to Nextier’s polls, despite Obi’s lack of party structure, he still has a high chance of winning the election. Other similar polls on Twitter gave similar results too. What do you think? Drop your comments below and click on the follow button for more.

