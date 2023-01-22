NEWS

Polls: Peter Obi will win 25% of the vote in over 24 states in a fair presidential election—Group

A group known as Democratic Leadership has stated that Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi will score 25% in over 24 states if the 2023 election is free and fair less than 40 days before it.

This was because they said that he would be the most democratic, trustworthy, and determined leader to bring Uhuru to Nigeria.

DL President Ray Onwuelo made this statement at a press conference on Friday in Abuja with the theme “State of the nation and the 2023 general elections.” According to him, two of the applicants are likely to receive the required 25% of votes cast in 24 or more states and the FCT, with LP applicant Mr. Peter Obi winning the most votes in a fair presidential selection. I’m aware that some people won’t like to hear this, but that is the actual situation nationwide with a small margin of error.

According to our evaluations, I believe he is the best applicant for Leadership. He is distinct from Bola Ahmed Tinubu, just as Bola Ahmed Tinubu is distinct from Abubakar Atiku,” he added.

While speaking passionately about the significance of the upcoming election, he stated that Nigeria was at a crossroads and needed a large number of citizens to select for a credible one and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards, or PVCs.

