Polls : PDP Is 100% Prepared For Elections – Izu

Hon Christopher Izu, the senior special assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Delta state and political matters, during an interview, spoke on the strength of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state among others issues.

When Christopher was asked, what are the chances of your party in the presidential election?

He said :

Because the Atiku/Okowa ticket is well-liked across the nation, my party’s odds of winning the presidential election are quite good. Nigerians are sick of the All Progressive Congress-led administration’s misguided policies that have caused the nation’s economy to collapse and caused severe suffering in the nation.

Having campaigned across the length and breadth of the state connecting directly with the people, it is safe to say my party is 100% prepared for the governorship election and we are sure of victory. The structure of the PDP in Delta State cannot be easily destroyed because the foundation of the party in the state is solid which is a determinant of evaluating victory in elections.

