Polls: NSCDC Assures Protection for Voters and Observers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians, especially those in the South-east and other unrest-prone areas, have been told that their safety will be ensured before, during, and after the elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11, 2023, respectively. The elections are still less than five weeks away.

Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), specifically stated that his organization has implemented a covert strategy to ensure the safety of voters, domestic observers, election sensitive materials, and electoral officers. He also stated that their strategy of safety and security for all will be well Co-ordinated.

Audi made the pledge yesterday in Abuja at a two-day training on developing capacity for all state commandants and the strategic managers of the corps in preparation for the general election of 2023.

The chief of the NSCDC also disclosed preparations by the Corps to publish updated standard operational guidelines on election duties and other important election security standards for its employees, which will help shape and address the overall unrest in the nation prior to the election.

Dr. Audi expressed concern that the area has been witnessing ongoing violence, with many INEC buildings being damaged and numerous government personnel being killed, while urging against additional attacks on INEC sites in the south-east.

“South East is a special challenge, but we have a plan in place,” he said. We have developed security strategies that deliver results; we can’t yet share them, but we’re striving to improve them.

“The doubts expressed by Nigerians and foreign diplomats regarding the success of the 2023 elections due to security concerns resulting from attacks on INEC facilities in some parts of the country, as well as facilities of some sister security agencies, occasioned violence in the political rally/campaigns of certain parties, hate speeches between political gladiators, and jettisoned media town hall meetings, have generated cause for concern in recent times,” Audi continued.

“All INEC offices must be protected. All of the INEC offices under your supervision must get gifts, both physical and otherwise. If there is another attack on INEC facilities near your command, we won’t take it lightly. The Corps will soon release updated standard operational guidelines on election duties and other important election security rules for personnel, with the goal of ensuring safe and secure electoral processes across the country with less than five weeks until the general elections. This strategic management workshop will create common policy guidelines that can be used to strengthen Corps staff members’ capacity and help officers and men comply with international standards of election security management in addition to physical security.

“A revised code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel performing election duty have already been produced by the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES). As strategic commanders, it is important that we familiarize ourselves with this revised paper and impart that knowledge to our respective subordinates.

In her opening remarks, Maringa Peranan, the national representative of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), raised concerns that violence would jeopardize the credibility of the general election in 2023.

“The success of the 2023 general elections is significantly threatened by the current fear for one’s safety amid the frequency of attacks on lives and property across the nation,” she said. “This fear is exacerbated by several security-relevant incidents, like the string of prison breaks with the successful release of terrorists at the Kuje Correctional facility.

If not addressed comprehensively, she warned, “Insecurity will undermine voter turnout and could jeopardize the general election in 2023.”

She stated that only 10.27 percent of the roughly 2.5 million registered voters cast ballots to choose their governor in the Anambra election on November 6, 2021, using that race as an example.

The democratic fabric is weakened not only by low turnout, but also by the enormous waste of human and material resources mobilized for the election, said Peran, who called for action to reverse the trend. “It denies people sound representation in governance when most registered voters stay away from the polls due to threats of violence and insecurity,” he continued.

kufrenews (

)