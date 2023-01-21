Polls: Moderate your language, Peace Committee tells Tinubu, Atiku, others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Peace Committee has again, appealed to presidential candidates in the forthcoming general elections to moderate their languages as they continue their various campaigns ahead of the exercise.

The committee equally appealed to the candidates to not only show respect to the views and concerns of one another but also listen to the concerns expressed.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state and chairman of the committee, expressed concern over some of the actions of some parties and candidates during a meeting the committee had with the leadership of the 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates on Friday in Abuja.

“We are not here to determine who is wrong, but rather what is wrong and how to solve it,” he clarified.

“We are delighted that there have been observable changes and that INEC is assuring us that some of the problems that frequently resulted in violence have been addressed.

“The security agencies have also kept promising us things. We sincerely hope that you would voice your concerns so that we can examine our options for restoring your faith in the procedure.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar challenged Nigerians to help ensure the success of the upcoming general elections by urging them to take them seriously.

“I want to make a call to action to all Nigerians to recognise the gravity and importance of these elections. We have overcome numerous challenges that we faced.

“The goal of this initiative by the Peace Committee is to increase public confidence in the electoral process and guarantee that we do everything in our power to ensure the success of these extremely important elections.

“Our goal is to hear directly from the candidates for president and to determine how we can mobilise the entire population to enable every citizen to pick the leaders of their choosing.

The NPC Chairman added, “It is impossible to have all the contestants in one room, so we hope that everything we debate here affects all the contestants in these elections.

He recalled that the committee had invited them to the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on September 29, 2022, for the signing of the Peace Accord.

“You may also remember that we placed advertisements in all major newspapers and social media calling on all Presidential candidates to be mindful of the concerns of Nigerians, on such issues as the need to use temperate language, avoid raising the tone of violence, and to conduct themselves in a way that does not undermine the electoral process,” the man added.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues and concerns so that the forum could determine the best ways to address them, not to hear accusations and denials of charges or swap blame.

Later, the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Omoyele Sowore, the AAC’s presidential candidate, objected to the seating arrangements prior to the meeting starting, which led to some minor drama.

After Sowore threatened to remain standing or leave the meeting if the NPC did not guarantee that there would be no repeat, Gen. Abdulsalami had to work hard to get him to sit down.

He noted that this occurred at the ICC during the signing of the peace accord and said it was unfair. “The seating arrangements should have been alphabetical,” he said.

Gen. Abdulsalami, who reassured Sowore that his viewpoint was acknowledged, added that if Sowore was not still content, he may leave. According to Vanguard report.

