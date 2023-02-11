Polls Giving Obi Victory Are “419 Polls” – Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than two weeks from now, it has been gathered from Channels Television that Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the PDP, PCC has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is not revolutionary enough to threaten the chances of the PDP in winning the 2023 elections. It will interest you to note that Bwala asserted this when he had an interview on Channels Television’s program The Verdict on Thursday.

He confidently expressed that even though Peter Obi enjoys the support of the young, he stands no chance of winning the presidential election. He said, “Peter Obi is a third force. But Obi is not revolutionary. Peter Cash into a movement – an agitation by young people who feel they need a different path. So, polls giving him victory are ‘419 polls.’

Daniel Bwala also said, ” If he had not gotten a ticket, he would not have gone to LP. Even after he left, he did not go to Labour Party. He was scouting for a party. Let me tell you today that by my discipline of law, Peter Obi as we speak today is running as an independent candidate. He is not a member of the Labour Party.”

The PDP spokesman explained that as of the time Peter Obi joined the Labour Party, the party has already submitted its list of members to INEC. He added if one should check INEC’s register, Obi’s name is not in the register as an LP member because the Electoral Act states it is only a political party that will sponsor a candidate.

