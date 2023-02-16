Poll Survey: LP and PDP Battles For Second Place In A Poll That Projected Tinubu The Winner – NHRC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been projected to win the February 25th presidential elections, after coming out on top in a poll that was conducted by the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC).

According to Tribune, the coalition made this known today in Lagos at a press conference addressed by its Secretary-General, Taiwo Adeleye. According to Taiwo, the poll was conducted in January, with the views of 19,365 persons. He said Bola Tinubu won in four of the most populous states in Nigeria. States like, Lagos, Kano, Oyo and Borno.

Taiwo said Tinubu is on course to win the forthcoming elections after winning the researched poll with a high margin. He added that Peter Obi and Atiku battled for the second place, Rabiu Kwankwaso came distant fourth.

According to the results of the poll, Taiwo stated that 7940 out of the 19365 people interviewed voted Tinubu. The interview was made across the 774 local governments in the 36 states including the FCT. Atiku Abubakar got the vote of 5035 persons, Peter Obi got the vote of 4067, while Kwankwaso got 1743 votes.

