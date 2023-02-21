This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Poll Projects Tinubu To Win Presidential Election

The All Progressives Congress’ Bola Tinubu has been predicted to triumph in the presidential vote on February 25.

According to a survey done by a group of data analysts, Tinubu received better ratings than candidates from other political parties based on four important factors: political geography, religion, resources, and class.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is predicted to win the February 25th presidential election, according to a statement from the poll’s organizers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was identified as the possible victor in this analysis, which was the result of an eight-week opinion survey performed by a team of our data analysts throughout that time. Using four important variables—political geography, religion, resources, and class—Asiwaju Bola Tinubu scored better than Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi from the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The poll, according to the release, was carried out “by combining online and phone polls. Our phone surveys were conducted by trained staff who are fluent in the three main Nigerian languages of Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba. Our online surveys were administered through a secure web platform. In all instances, the surveys were created to guarantee that the findings were impartial and accurate.

We also paid attention to things like the distribution of political parties, state-level incumbency characteristics, religious affiliation, and candidate personalities.

“We also identify in the course of our online survey the role of social media influencers, religious leaders, professional organizations, and the young voting population and how it might effect the win of each of the main contenders,” the statement said.

Although recognizing past surveys that placed other candidates ahead of Tinubu, the statement claimed that those surveys had used data that had been manipulated and sectional polling.

Despite acknowledging reports from numerous polls that predicted certain other candidates to win the February 25 presidential election, it was emphasized in the letter that “data alone does not speak for itself particularly when such data is based on manipulation and sectional polling. Every piece of data must be interpreted in its proper context, which requires knowledge of the platform’s users’ demographics, cultural practices, geographic distribution, and historical precedents.

“In conclusion, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s projected victory is firmly based on the fact that he hails from a region with the second-largest voting population in the nation, he enjoyed the broadest home support from his geopolitical zone, where even political influencers in the major opposition political party are backing him at the polls,” the article concludes.

Content created and supplied by: Segun09p (via 50minds

News )

