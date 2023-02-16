Poll: called my mother in Ogbomosho, she said they have never heard the name Peter Obi before- APC Chieftain Oyalowo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview on channels television yesterday night, an APC Chieftain and a political economist, Ayo Oyalowo, has reacted as the latest poll for ANAP that was conducted this month, puts Peter Obi ahead of the presidential candidates of the APC, PDP and the NNPP.

It was reported that in the poll, 21% of the respondents said they would vote for Peter Obi, 13% said they would vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 10% said they would vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar while 3% said they would vote for Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

While Ayo Oyalowo was reacting to this, he said that the poll was not credible because, Nigeria has about 774 local governments with thousands of polling units but, the poll was just conducted using sample size of few people in Lagos State.

When he was told that the same ANAP poll, predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari would win the 2015 and 2019 general elections and he actually won, Ayo while responding to this said that, he could not remember that time. He also said that after the poll predicted Buhari as the winner, the APC did not rejoice over it because, they know the poll is not credible.

He said, “The same people said Peter Obi will win kwara State, he will win Oyo State, he will win Osun State. I called my mother in Ogbomosho, she said they have never heard the name Peter Obi before. You know I am from Ogbomosho and they have never heard the name.”

