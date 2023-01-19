This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

POLITICS2023 election: Osinbajo has grudges against Tinubu – Arewa youths

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is allegedly harboring animosity toward Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential candidate. This accusation comes from the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, or AYCF.

Shettima claimed in an interview with DAILY POST that Tinubu does not deserve the treatment he receives from Osinbajo.

Shettima also alluded to the potential for a split within the APC.

He said: “It’s sad that things haven’t been going well lately, but Tinubu doesn’t deserve what he’s getting from Osinbajo and buhari; regardless of how awful it is, he has paid his dues and has stood with them. He is entitled to better than the assistance they are providing for him.

“If they really support him, they ought to show it; if they don’t, they ought to be upfront about it. In 2006, when Obasanjo was in office, his support for Yar’ Adua was evident in his body language.”

“He made a special effort to support the presidential contender. Obasanjo was actively running for office even if the presidential candidate wasn’t present because he wanted to make sure his successor won.

“Even the governors are not being honest about this one, the president and vice president are hesitating.”

“Some of these APC governors are not serious, which makes it difficult for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, to rely on them. They may let him down because their job is to deal even with the opposition,” said Tinubu.

Shettima recommended that Tinubu engage in communication and discussion with Nigerians, CSOs, and organizations rather than relying just on governors.

“Tinubu just has a few governors with him; the others serve as allies, he claimed. “The sooner he moves and alters his course, the better for Kashim Shettima and the APC.”

“People in the Northern region of our country are not feeling the influence of Shettima, thus he should relocate and perform better. The [campaigns] for the 2023 elections go beyond misinformation.

“There is a breach in the APC because Osinbajo has never run for office, the man said with a pointed tone.

He claimed, for example, that the body language of Amaechi and Osinbajo indicates a split in the APC.

“I’m urging Tinubu to step up to the plate, to not too rely on those governors, but rather to reach out to the people in this limited time frame and see what happens. If he relies on governors, he will be surprised by what transpires. He should alter his strategy and approach by getting all of his supporters up and moving, and for Osinbajo, he has demonstrated that he is not with Tinubu,” he added.

