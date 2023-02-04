Politics: Without a democratic constitution, I would ask Buhari to stay – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, on Saturday at a campaign rally in Lafia, dismissed speculation about a rift between him and the President.

Tinubu said that without a democratic constitution, he would ask the president to stay.

Tinubu, whose ties to President Buhari have been the subject of speculation since the failure of the Naira overhaul, spent much of his speech praising the president.

The speech was different from those he gave in Ogun and Ekiti state, where he said the small number of the newly designed notes were part of a deliberate attempt to sabotage his election campaign.

Some of Tinubu’s close allies, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Umar Ganduje of Kano State, in separate interviews, have alleged that there are “elements” around the president conspiring against Tinubu and the party.

However, in his speech in the presence of Buhari, the former Lagos Governor remained silent about the scarcity of new naira notes and fuels across the country. Instead, he explained how Buhari rejected the idea of ​​a third term.

The Nigerian constitution allows only two four-year terms for the president and state governors. It would be necessary to amend the constitution to give the president and governors more terms of office.

Tinubu also compared Buhari to former US President, Abraham Lincoln, a hero of the American Civil War.

“Having you here today to talk about democracy and our party is a great joy and honour. What a joy to us who joined you twenty years ago to reshape Nigeria, fight corruption, fight poverty, fight failure and hunger, including poverty. sudden oil prices and violent attacks against our people, against our land. You have faced this with courage.

“Yes, Nigeria exists as a country and we think for constitutional democracy we will ask you to stay but you say no ‘it’s a constitutional democracy.’

“I’m so glad to see you’re a boy posting ads for APC and Bola Tinubu, standing there we saw the poster of Bola Tinubu so prominently above you. Those who think there may be cracks in our friendships and relationships will continue to be disappointed and their short-lived joy limited.

“Our responsibility is not about individuals but about nation building. It is a matter of honesty, integrity, and character. You are a big man with political credentials,” said the APC standard-bearer.

Mr. Buhari, speaking in English and Hausa, said he would continue to campaign for Tinubu and his party.

He noted that Tinubu would win the February 25 presidential election from start to finish and told the crowd he was sure Tinubu would give his all for the country.

“I am pleased to be here today campaigning for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria, and Governor of Nasarawa State for a second and final term. Thank you so much for defying the weather and staying in the sun for hours.

“I congratulate you and assure you that we will win until the very end. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, I knew him over 20 years ago. In all the problems we had as I mentioned before, there was no local government that I didn’t visit between 2003 and 2011. I visited every state in 2019 when I asked for a second term. I will continue to campaign for Bola Tinubu,” the president said.

