Politics Is Tinubu’s Blood, He Will Not Agree To Quit Even If He Is In A Wheelchair– Dele Momodu

Chief Dele Momodu, a spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, described the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress as someone who is desperate for power.

He questioned Bola Tinubu’s persistence in seeking office despite being aware that he is not physically able to do so in an exclusive interview. Dele Momodu believes that Tinubu will continue to push for the presidency of Nigeria even if he is confined to a wheelchair.

He said, “Tinubu, I’m sorry; owing to no fault of his own, is physically unstable. I’m not trying to make fun of him; anyone can get sick. Whether you are strong or not, you are what you are. However, as you may already be aware, politics is his blood, he’ll not agree to quit even if he’s in a wheelchair, he will undoubtedly continue to insist that he must be president of Nigeria. And it’s quite unfortunate. My relationship with Nigeria is more important to me. If I thought he was capable of leading Nigeria on a moral, intellectual, and other level, I would support him.

Source: Tribune

