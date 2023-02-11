Politics Is Our Game. I Have Contested Elections 18 Times, I Won 15 And Lost 3- Rabiu Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, one of the major presidential candidates, senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the new Nigeria people’s party has disclosed that he had contested elections for 18 times.

The presidential candidate of the new Nigeria people’s party further disclosed that out of the 18 times he has contested elections, he won 15 times and lost only 3 times. According to Rabiu Kwankwaso, politics has been their game and they know exactly how to play it to win elections.

Rabiu Kwankwaso stated that he has been in the game and he knows what to do to win the forthcoming presidential election. Kwankwaso further revealed that majority of his supporters are not on social media and that is why not so much noise is being heard about him.

While reacting to forthcoming 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso stated “politics is our game. I have contested elections 18 times. I won 15 and lost 3”.

https://youtu.be/EBQceCC5m5I

Rabiu Kwankwaso made this remark during an interview between the first and 2nd minute.

B-GlobalGist (

)