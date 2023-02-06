Politics: I will reduce cost of governance if elected – Obi

Labour party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi said he would reduce his administration costs if elected in the next presidential election scheduled for February 23.

He revealed this on Monday via his official Twitter account as part of his speech at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group.

He tweeted: “We will work with CBN to reduce ‘ways and means’ to what is allowed by law and for a more transparent and free forex market.”

While pledging to implement the program will certainly be used and overseen by the president’s office, he said he will also engage Nigeria’s creditors for debt restructuring and eventual cancellation.

“We will try to achieve a national budget based on zero to overcome the thinking and reality of the underperforming national budgets in the past which were frequently hampered by deficits,” he said.

“In addition to the above, all the security agencies, the EFCC and the ICPC will be strengthened to support our determination to combat and significantly reduce corruption.”

