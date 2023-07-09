Politicisation of every sector of our public life is part of the corruption – Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, during an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, stressed the need to protect the military and judiciary from political interference triggered by shifts in leadership. Additionally, he expressed his worries about the politicization of the civil service, including the role of permanent secretaries, which were traditionally meant for professional civil servants but have now become politicized.

“Politicisation of every sector of our public life is part of the corruption that is becoming endemic in the society.”

According to Gumi, it is essential to differentiate between the bandits and the herdsmen. He claimed that the herdsmen are not terrorists but rather people who perceive themselves as fighting for their rights. Gumi explained that these individuals have faced displacement from their lands and encroachment upon their grazing reserves. Moreover, he argued that the authorities, including the police, judges, and local emirs, often show no mercy towards them, exacerbating their sense of marginalization. Gumi highlighted that the main reason these groups attract widespread opposition is their association with cattle.

