Politicians With Disabilities Contesting For Senators, House Of Rep In 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People with disabilities should be allowed to participate in politics because they can provide unique perspectives and voice the needs and concerns of their community.

Having physically challenged individuals in positions of power can help to break down stereotypes and promote inclusiveness in society. INEC has accepted the inclusion of some Nigerians with disabilities in the 2023 senatorial elections.

Wogu Chinoyerem, a 56-year-old visually impaired man, will be contesting for the Abia North senatorial constituency with the National Rescue Movement.

Igunbor Oluwafemi Christiana is a 45-year-old woman who is deaf. She has an MSC in sociology and is running for the seat of the Edo South senatorial district with the African Democratic Congress.

Onaivic Francis Ojo is a 63-year-old crippled man from Edo State. He is running for the office of a senator for the Edo North constituency with the Action Alliance.

Al-Makura Umaru Tanko is a 68-year-old deaf or dumb politician from Nasarawa State. He’s contesting for the Nassarawa South senatorial seat under the All Progressives Congress.

Giwa Alhaji Musa Usman is a 68-year-old albino politician from Niger State. He’s running to be a senator for Niger East with the African Democratic Congress.

Another politician with a physical disability is a 46-year-old man in the Zenith Labor Party. Odigie Justice is visually impaired and running for the House of Representatives in the Oredo constituency.

Another 39-year-old politician who is an albino is contesting for the House of Representatives from the Ileoluji constituency. Boniface Moses is running for the African Democratic Congress.

Enoch Ebi Naomi, a 35-year-old albino, is contesting for the House of Representatives in Port Harcourt II. She’s running for the African Democratic Congress.

People with disabilities can bring diverse experiences that can lead to better decision-making and more creative solutions.

Allowing physically challenged individuals to hold positions in politics is in line with the principles of equality and non-discrimination and demonstrates a commitment to promoting the rights of all citizens.

Physically challenged individuals serving in politics can serve as an inspiration and encouragement for others with disabilities.

Temmyabbe (

)