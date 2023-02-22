This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Politicians Will Buy Votes with Rice, Maggi, Onions and Grains” –LP Spokesperson, Ndi Kato

With less than 96 hours left for Nigerian voters to exercise their franchise in voting for the presidential candidate of their choice, Ndi Kato, a Nigerian human rights activist, politician, and political analyst, has claimed that politicians may adopt the practise of buying votes in kind due to the constraints caused by the naira redesign policy.

This comes shortly after the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, was interviewed on Wednesday on Channel TV’s “The 2023 Verdict,” where he said, “We have intel that a lot of people have bought some items that they want to use to buy votes in kind, not in cash, and some of these things are out there.”

Reechoing the suspicion of the EFCC boss, Ndi Kato, who also doubles as a spokesperson for the presidential candidate, the Labour Party (LP), published a tweet on Wednesday night alleging that politicians had planned to use cooking items like seasoning cubes, onions, and grains, among others, to purchase votes in Saturday’s presidential elections.

She wrote, “Politicians will buy votes with palliatives.” Rice, Maggi, onions, and other grains will be used to buy votes. Politicians will not rest till they find a way around this naira issue. Sad!”

Content created and supplied by: Extraordinaire432 (via 50minds

News )

#Politicians #Buy #Votes #Rice #Maggi #Onions #Grains #Spokesperson #Ndi #Kato”Politicians Will Buy Votes with Rice, Maggi, Onions and Grains” –LP Spokesperson, Ndi Kato Publish on 2023-02-23 00:16:19