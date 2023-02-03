Politicians, Presidential Candidates Not Affected By Naira Scarcity – Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has recently alleged that many Politicians and Presidential candidates complaining about the scarcity of naira notes are not truly being affected and that they are just complaining in pretense.

According to the report on The Cable , Kwankwaso mentioned this while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Thursday, 2nd of February 2023.

Further explaining why he said this, Kwankwaso said that most of the Presidential candidates have direct links to banks and can easily get naira notes whenever they want. He also alleged there are bank owners in the same political party with the candidates, who can easily provide the naira notes to the candidates.

He also added that some of the governors and other politicians would have already collected large amount of naira notes from banks because of their close connections with the financial institutions. He said that those complaining are only doing so as a political strategy.

Kwankwaso pointed that he and his members in the NNPP are not comfortable with the policy because it is not really affecting those it was targeted at. In his words, he said: “We in the NNPP are not comfortable with the three months and even the 10 days they are talking about. Many people who are in Abuja who are in the comfort of their offices or homes wouldn’t understand what is happening outside there.”

“What the government is saying has to do with people who would want to take too much money, like leaders and politicians. They don’t know that many of our colleagues, those who are contesting, especially the presidential candidates, and by extension all those in their parties are owners of the banks.”

“People close to them have banks everywhere. So, they will lose nothing. PDP has governors, and APC has governors. Governors by now would have collected so much money from the banks in their states. Some people in politics may for some strategic reasons be complaining but those complaining I believe is just a gimmick, I don’t believe that they mean it. We believe they don’t have issues.”

Eltosdelights (

)