Politicians Over 70 Years, Vying To Be Senators In 2023 Elections

The impact of older people in Nigerian politics can vary, as the influence of any demographic group is determined by various factors such as political party affiliation, wealth, education, and access to political power.

However, older people may have a wealth of political experience, having lived through various political regimes and events. This experience can inform their political views and voting behavior. According to INEC’s final list of presidential and senatorial candidates for the 2023 general elections, some older adults are vying to be senators.

Emetu Martins, one of the senatorial candidates for Abia State, is 72 years old. He’s contesting for the Abia-North senatorial constituency under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ihezie Obinna Desmond, a successful entrepreneur who is 89 years old, is contesting for a Senate seat in Abia South. He’s running under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Dike-Okorafor Carol Balukam is a 74-year-old politician under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform. She’s contesting for the Abia-North Senate seat. She has held several public offices.

Wachuku Chukumere is 77 years old. He’s a successful businessman who is contesting for the Abia Central senatorial district under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Khabeeb Mustapha is a 72-year-old politician contesting for the position of senator in Jigawa state under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Another 72-year-old senatorial candidate in Jigawa state is Alkali Mohammed Dade. He’s running to be a senator for the Jigawa North-West district under the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Gambo Abubakar Jalli is a 74-year-old politician from Katsina State. He’s contesting for the position of senator for Katsina Central under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Abdullahi Yahaya Abubakar is a 71-year-old politician from Kebbi State. He’s vying for the position of senator for the Kebibi North constituency under the PDP.

Opaleye Alani Michael is a 72-year-old politician from Ogun State under the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He’s running for a senate in Ogun west constituency. Older people can also hold positions of power within political parties or the government, allowing them to influence policy decisions and shape the direction of the country.

