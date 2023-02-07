Politicians lobbying with millions to join LP — Utomi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Punch papers reports that a foremost Nigerian economist, Professor Pat Utomi has said that lots of politicians have been lobbying Labour Party officials with money so that they can defect to the party before the February 2023 Presidential election. As he blamed politicians for the problems of Nigerian economy as he said that they failed in building real political parties. He said all these when he was unveiling the Independent Campaign Council Secretariat of TBT.

He said Nigerians were tired of the failure of the government so they have decided to try Obi. He said Labour Party focuses on improving the lives of the common men, we won’t serve the selfish interest of Nigerians he said. As I am speaking to you right now, some political parties have been offering millions to officials of Labour Party to decamp but they have forgotten that what we are looking for is a new Nigeria.

