Politicians Like Peter Obi Come Once In A Generation – Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Datti Baba-Ahmed has come out to praise the track record and attributes of Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

According to Datti Baba-Ahmed who appeared in an interview on Channels television this night, Peter Obi is the kind of politician that comes around once in a generation and unlike the other candidates, his history, track record, and every other thing about him is known to the public. In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“We have records, Peter Obi’s name is well known. Where he came from is well known, the school’s he attended are well known and so is his age. His records are not in doubt whatsoever and the same applies to me, nothing about me is hidden.”

“People are not asking questions on Peter Obi, unlike the other candidates. Good people are in short supply in a political system like ours, where do you find the likes of Peter Obi? Politicians like Peter Obi comes once in a generation, unlike the other candidates with controversies.”

Watch the full video here.

AnnSports (

)