Politicians indirectly responsible for banditry, says Kaduna CAN chairman

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Reverend Joseph Hayab, has asserted that some politicians are indirectly responsible for the continued banditry activities in the state.

According to Daily Post reports, the cleric said political officeholders have caused disunity among citizens of the state and the country at large.

It was gathered that Rev Joseph Hayab said this on Friday at a one- day roundtable on religion and politics in Kaduna.

The man of God maintained that politicians were fomenting division in society by poisoning the minds of peace- loving people with bigotry.

Rev Hayab appealed to the people to preach peace and love among them irrespective of their region and background.

” I vividly recalled that things were not like this before. There is the need to recover our Kaduna State, where everyone cares for the other irrespective of any difference, ” he said.

The cleric called on Governor Uba Sani to redouble his efforts to restore peace and unity in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed his determination to end insecurity bedevilling the state.

To this end, the governor said he would provide all necessary logistics to security agencies in the state to discharge their duties effectively.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu.

According to the statement, the governor expressed concerns and reiterated that safety and security were the major focus of his administration’ s seven- point agenda.

He further directed heads of security agencies to facilitate or organise an all- inclusive security summit to promote community engagement and the creation of public enlightenment on public safety and security.

The statement further said the heads of security agencies in the state have vowed to ensure the total eradication of bandits and other criminal elements in the state, just as they assured the governor of their total commitment to restoring peace in the state.

SOURCE: DAILY POST

