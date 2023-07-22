Politicians Holding Offices In Africa Will Fight Dirty & Bloodily Rather Than Resign- Obi’s Lawyer
Michelson HON Esq, One of the legal representatives currently representing the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi at the ongoing presidential election petition court in Abuja, has stated that politicians holding elective offices in Nigeria will rather fight dirty and bloodily rather than resign
The lawyer took to his official Twitter page on Saturday to make the comment. His post is coming amidst some of the ongoing situations in the country
Michaelson Hon Esq and some other legal practitioners representing the former governor of Anambra state are currently at the court challenging the victory of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu
The legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant, recently released their written address which has generated lots of comments
Michaelson said that instead for many politicians in Africa to resign, they will rather fight dirty and bloodily
His statement has drawn comments from some online users
