Politicians have no pity because if I can buy a 100k for 125k, how about the common man? – Clark

During an interview with the AriseTV morning show, a senior advocate for Nigeria, Robert Clark, says that politicians don’t have pity for Nigerians. If I can buy a 100,000 car for 125,000, how about the common man?

He further stated that he is really sure that if this thing should continue like this for a week, Nigeria would have been on fire because he had never seen anyone that this policy had not affected.

According to him, I am sorry to say that I don’t think I can trust all this journalism anymore because they are always considerate of only one political party.I have not seen anyone else with these Naira notes. “Scarcity has not affected, and our politicians also do not have pity for the citizens.” “If I can buy a 100,000 car for 125,000, how about the common man who doesn’t have much?” he asked.

