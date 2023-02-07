Politicians condemning CBN cashless policy should be jailed – Labour Party

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential campaign council of the Labour Party (LP) has criticised the standard-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for opposing the redesign of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu and his campaign council had said the scarcity of naira notes due to the implementation of the policy and the scarcity of fuel endanger the general elections.

But, Katch Ononuju, a special adviser to Peter Obi on Public Affairs, said the policy has nothing to do with politics.

Mr Ononuju who spoke on Africa Independent Television on Tuesday said the policy will help in tracking politicians doing money laundering.

He added that the government will be able to function without borrowing because to the money generated by the cashless programme.

The LP chieftain claimed that because it will allow the government to keep an eye on financial activity, the cashless policy is the greatest way to address Nigeria’s economic problems.

“Despite what some may say, in my opinion it is the finest. Those who are currently whining ought to be found guilty, just like Dr. Doyin Okupe was.

“It is against the law for someone to possess more than $10 million in cash. Why would politicians whine publicly about being prevented from breaking the law?

“Nigerians have been through suffering for the past seven and a half years, but this group of politicians has never mentioned this pain. We who are affected by it adore it. Without pain, there is no gain. Success is celebrated because it was achieved through struggle; otherwise, success would not have been visible in the middle. Thus, he said, “This is not suffering.

“The PDP candidate Waziri Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi both tweeted their support for what is happening; why is Bola Tinubu the only one who is objecting? The components of the villa have nothing to do with it.

It’s an excellent policy. My opinion is that it is the greatest. And as you say, we all embrace it for the benefit of the nation.

