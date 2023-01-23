Politicians Are Sinners Anywhere in The world, Nigeria Needs A Sinner Who Can Develop Country — APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunji Abayomi, has said that politicians anywhere in the world are “sinners” but Nigeria needs a “sinner” who can develop the country; make money and use the money to lift people out of poverty.

“Anywhere in the world, you find that politicians are sinners,” Abayomi said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday.

“Only sinful men will raise the society from sin because they understand the effects of the sin, the consequences, the structure of sin and how to manage them. If you are looking at holy men, you are not going to achieve a whole lot. If you look at the history of the world, that is the reality.”

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

But trying to market an unmarketable candidate is another evil. The same people that stored indomie meant for the suffering Nigerians during COVID-19 in their houses. Know this and know peace.

Oga when you talk of sinners PDP remains the best sinner so far as Nigeria and Nigerians is concerned.

I was shocked watching this man during Sunrise daily today. May God deliver us from the hands of these evil men .

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch paper and Facebook

Number_One (

)