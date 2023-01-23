NEWS

Politicians Are Recruiting People To Sow Seeds Of Hatred Because They Know They Can’t Win – Tinubu

According to a news report by a credible news outlet, “The Cable”, it was reported that the presidential candidate under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has alleged that some top political bigwigs are now on the mission of hiring some persons to preach hatred as well as so the seeds of discord among netizens because they now know that they cannot emerge victorious in the forthcoming general presidential election.

According to the news outlet, it was said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu made this statement in Bauchi state on Sunday, the 22nd of January, 2023, while addressing some Muslim clerics during a town hall meeting.

While addressing the clerics, Bola Tinubu pleaded with them not to be agents of division, instead, they should be the pillars of unity.

Quoting what the former Lagos state governor had said during the town hall meeting, Abdulazziz Abdulazziz, a media aide of the party’s presidential campaign council wrote; “Afraid they cannot win fairly at the ballot, desperate politicians are bent on recruiting eminent persons to preach hatred”.

